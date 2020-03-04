Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,550. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

