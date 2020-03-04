Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 156,323 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 3,610,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGNA. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

