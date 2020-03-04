Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 23,097 American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,316,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

