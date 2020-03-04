Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 94,005 Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after buying an additional 8,350,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,914,000 after buying an additional 1,524,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after buying an additional 872,729 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 760,000 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

