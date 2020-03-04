Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAD traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. 212,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

