Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after buying an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after buying an additional 117,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after buying an additional 507,972 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 896,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 2,455,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,973. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.