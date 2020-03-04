Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 5,402,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,155. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

