Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 159,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 851,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,040. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.