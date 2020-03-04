Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,423 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,531.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NYSE:RIG remained flat at $$3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,936,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.