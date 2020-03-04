Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 10,636 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $13,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. 374,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,281. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

