Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 3,510,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,687. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.