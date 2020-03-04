Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 7,997 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,933,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

