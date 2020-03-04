Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 1,709,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,878. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,045,777 shares of company stock worth $242,101,016. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

