Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,430,661. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $189.79. 17,602,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352,091. The company has a market cap of $538.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

