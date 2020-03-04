Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $316,000 in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 493,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 973,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,243,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

