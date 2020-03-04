Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $370,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,817. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

