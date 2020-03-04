Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $409,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Albemarle by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,735. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.