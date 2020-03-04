Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $466,000 in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TIF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.68. 1,161,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,690. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

