Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 211,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,872. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

