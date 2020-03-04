Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after buying an additional 69,167 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,606,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 792,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

