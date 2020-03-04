Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 6,200 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,395,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,965 shares of company stock worth $8,855,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

