Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,441 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 496,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 271,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

