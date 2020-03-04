Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after buying an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,240,000 after buying an additional 424,531 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. 1,978,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,177. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

