Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. 2,657,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

