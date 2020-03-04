Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

OXY stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,471. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

