Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,510,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,312. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

