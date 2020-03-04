Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 30,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 4,558,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.