Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. 1,750,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,533. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average is $138.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

