Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $51.94, approximately 14,155 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 291,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the period. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.