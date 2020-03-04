Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Holdings Decreased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 613,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

