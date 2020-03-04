Zacks Investment Research Lowers AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co downgraded AstroNova from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.34. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,087.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstroNova by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AstroNova by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in AstroNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

