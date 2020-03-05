Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Announces Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 125,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $93,141.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,059. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

