DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

XRAY stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 94,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

