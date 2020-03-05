Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 63.39%.

XAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.71. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

