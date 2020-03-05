FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.28. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

