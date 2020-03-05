GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kagnoff bought 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,975.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $408,241 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

