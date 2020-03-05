Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 337,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,362. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
