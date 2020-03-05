Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.16. 7,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

