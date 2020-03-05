NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,068. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

