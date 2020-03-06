$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

