$0.71 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 713,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,134. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

