$0.71 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 713,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,134. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
