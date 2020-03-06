10,707 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 5,946,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.