1,088 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.78. The company had a trading volume of 669,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.