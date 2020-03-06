18,515 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 606,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 362,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

