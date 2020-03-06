200 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.81. The company had a trading volume of 217,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.28. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

