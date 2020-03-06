21,465 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 71.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Comerica by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comerica by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

CMA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 213,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.