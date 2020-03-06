2,178 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 350,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,685. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

