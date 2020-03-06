2,555 Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $3,919,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,215 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,333 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura increased their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,540,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.