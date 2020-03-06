345 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,888. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.