41,527 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 293,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.